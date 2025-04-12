Tullow Strengthens Leadership with Five Awards

Tullow’s influence in Ghana’s oil and gas sector received further validation at the Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management Awards in Accra.

The company emerged as the night’s top performer by winning five awards, including Best Organisation in Leadership and Governance and the Professional of the Year Award for its Local Content Manager, Dr Jennifer Bruce-Konuah.

Tullow also secured recognition for Best Organisation in Legal and Contracts, Sourcing and Procurement, and Africa’s Institution of Excellence, reflecting its commitment to operational excellence, local content participation, and economic growth in the energy sector.

The awards underscore Tullow’s longstanding impact in positioning Ghana as a leading frontier for oil and gas in West Africa. Over nearly two decades, the company has invested more than US$23 billion in the Jubilee and TEN fields, generating significant government revenues and awarding contracts valued at US$912 million to indigenous and joint-venture companies.

Tullow Ghana Managing Director Jean-Medard Madama acknowledged the significance of these accolades and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to advancing the socio-economic development of the country while enhancing supply chain operations to create job opportunities.

These developments signal a sustained effort to build stronger partnerships with local suppliers and reinforce the nation’s leadership in the energy sector.

The recognition not only celebrates past achievements but also serves as an impetus for further initiatives that foster local capacity and drive national growth. The awards process, steeped in industry rigor, highlights the evolving dynamics of Ghana’s energy landscape and the critical role played by companies like Tullow in shaping a resilient economic future.