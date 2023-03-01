Tuluwewura Soale Mbema Borenyi is new Yagbonwura

Tuluwewura Soale Mbema Borenyi, Paramount Chief of Tuluwe in the Savannah Region has been selected as the new Yagbonwura (King) of the Gonja Kingdom.

The Kingmakers of the Gonja Kingdom, led by Sonyowura Kanyiti (I), Acting Head of the Gonja Kingdom, announced this in Tamale after they went to conclave at the Jakpa Palace at Damongo.

The selection of the new Yagbonwura followed the performance of the funeral of the late Yagbonwura Tuntumba Sulemana Jakpa Bore Essa, who died on February 05, 2023.

A date will soon be announced to enskin the new Yagbonwura in line with Gonja traditions.