The Tumu College of Education (TUCE) has admitted 417 students to start a four-year Bachelor Degree in Education (B.Ed.) programme for the 2020/2021 academic year.

Out of the 417 students, 125 students, comprising 102 females and 23 males and 294 students, 94 females and 200 males would purse the early grade and Primary Education respectively in the College.

Mr Bertinus Adams Kaleo, the Principal of the College, speaking at the Matriculation ceremony in Tumu, said female admission totaling 196, was the highest in the history of the College and expressed the hope that the situation would improve to achieve a male-female ratio of 1:1 in the coming years.

He admonished the students to be passionate and show a high level of commitment towards their academic work saying, “for you to benefit from the quality education that the college prides itself in, you must take full advantage of the courses”.

He reminded the students to be hardworking and “eschew all forms of indiscipline and immoral acts that would mar your future, we should all be good disciples of COVID-19 protocols”.

Mr Kaleo said “This year’s ceremony is meant to admit into the college the second batch of students to pursue the four-year Bachelor of Education programme under the mentorship of the University for Development Studies (UDS)”.

He described the four-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) programme as currently the only regular programme being run by the College, saying that “the College, for now, runs two specialisms notably, Early Childhood Education (ECE) and Primary Education (PE) under the mentorship of the University of Cape Coast and the University for Development Studies”.

“It is divided into two phases of course work for four years on the College campus and second phase of school placement in the fifth year for the acquisition of a teacher’s license,” he explained.

Dr Felix Longi, a representative of the Vice-Chancellor of UDS, assured UDS’ support to the College to ensure it fulfilled its vision and mission as a centre of excellence.

He called on the students to be discipline and obedient to the rules governing the College, saying “The matriculation marks your formal admission into the College community and by extension, the UDS community, hence obey the rules of the College.

“The University will be awarding you with certificates at the end of the four-year programme and recipients of these certificates are expected to exhibit not only good academic performance, but also good character traits as required of all students of UDS including holders of Certificate in Education,” he said.

“As the mentor institution, the Universities’ doors are open to admitting any of you who wish to pursue a master’s degree in Education once you meet the minimum requirement of the school,” he assured.