Tumu Midwifery Training College holds matriculation ceremony for fresh students

Madam Ladi Kanton, the Principal of the Tumu Midwifery Training College, has appealed for an auditorium for the school to ensure ease of gathering.

She made the appeal at Tumu during the matriculation ceremony for fresh students.

She said: “Let me use this opportunity to passionately appeal to the Municipal Chief Executive and other stakeholders to consider as a matter of priority to provide the College with an auditorium even, if it is several classrooms converted into an auditorium.”

She said that would help solve one of the biggest problems of lack of a large space where students can gather.

Madam Kanton emphasised that during occasions such as matriculation, and examination, “We have no option but to have an outdoor programme with all the possibilities of being disrupted by the weather.”

She said the college currently had a student population of 344, comprising 303 and 41 registered and Post Nurses Assistant Clinical and Nurse Assistant Preventive (NAC/NAP) students respectively.

On academic performance, Madam Kanton said: “For the past years, we remained consistent by recording a 100 per cent pass rate in both the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the University of Cape Coast examinations and I commend the faculty staff for their commitment and hard work”.

She, however, expressed worry over the declining rate of the quality of passes as the number of graduates with first class/distinction as evidenced in the pass rates of the Nursing and Midwifery Council licensing examinations was going down.

She blamed students’ indiscipline as the cause of the declining performance and promised to curb it with measures of strictly adhering to academic rules by ensuring demotion and dismissal of non-performing students.

Mr Fuseini Batong Yakubu, the Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive, stated that the government was tackling educational needs and making it more accessible to all students in the country hence the introduction of the nursing and teacher training allowance.

He added: “Your admission into this College is one of the steps the government is taking to provide maternal health services to improve access to skilled delivery in the country, especially in rural areas.”

“The government of President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo is striving to achieve Sustainable Development Goal three, which seeks to ensure healthy lives and promote the wellbeing of newborns”, he added.

Mr Yakubu assured the school’s management that the Municipal Assembly was collaborating with the management of the College to address the challenges.

He said the assembly was currently constructing a 3-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities for the college to help bridge the infrastructure gap identified.

He expressed gratitude to the management of the school for the prudent management of the college in the face of scarce resources.

The MCE admonished the matriculants to learn hard to be efficient midwives as the future of their profession is in their hands, which they could achieve by focusing on their studies.