Tune Up: Shaping the Future of Music Business

The music industry is a vibrant and dynamic ecosystem, ever-evolving and challenging aspiring artists and industry professionals to adapt, innovate, and find their unique voice in a crowded marketplace. Recognizing the need to empower emerging talents and facilitate their growth, Phoenix Entertainment LLC, in collaboration with NATIVE, proudly presents “Tune Up: A Music Business Workshop.”

Scheduled to take place in Kumasi, Ghana, from October 23rd to October 29th, 2023, “Tune Up” is not just an event but a transformative experience designed to equip artists, managers, agents, startups, and music enthusiasts with invaluable industry insights and strategies.

Unlocking Potential: The “Tune Up” Workshop



The event is structured into two significant segments: the seminar and the writing camp with recording sessions. The seminar, running from October 23rd to October 26th, 2023, is set to cover an array of crucial topics vital to an artist’s journey in the music industry. From branding and marketing strategies to audience engagement and community building, participants will have the opportunity to learn from renowned experts and gain essential insights to bolster their careers.

– Seminar Highlights:

– Marketing and Branding

– Copywriting and Content Marketing

– Music Distribution

– Video/Content Production

– Audience Engagement and Community Building

– Adaptability and Innovation

The seminar, dedicated to empowering artists and industry professionals, will take place at Milan Lounge, Asokwa – Kumasi, from 10 AM to 4 PM each day.

Following the seminar, the “Tune Up” event will transition into a writing camp and recording sessions from October 27th to October 29th, 2023. This hands-on experience offers attendees the chance to collaborate, create, and showcase their talents, bridging the gap between knowledge acquisition and practical application.

Uniting Visionaries and Innovators



What sets “Tune Up” apart is its aim to create a collaborative space where artists and industry professionals can connect, share ideas, and nurture creativity. Renowned experts from the Grammy Academy and global music industry will be present, sharing their experiences and expertise.

Seize the Opportunity



We extend an invitation to aspiring artists, music managers, agents, startups, entrepreneurs, and music enthusiasts to be a part of “Tune Up: A Music Business Workshop.” Your presence at this event promises to be invaluable, and your insights could shape the future of the music industry.

To register for the event, please visit here https://forms.gle/KpowQcKEv7KxcoN46

For media inquiries, please contact Phoenix Entertainment LLC via Instagram here https://www.instagram.com/phoenixentllc_/