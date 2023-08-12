Tunisia and Libya to establish trade corridor for sub-Saharan Africa

Tunisia and Libya have agreed to create a continental trade corridor that will connect the two countries to sub-Saharan Africa, the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported on Friday.

The decision was officially approved on Thursday evening in the Tunisian capital, Tunis, during a meeting between the Tunisian Minister of Trade and Export Promotion Kalthoum Ben Rejeb and the Libyan Minister of Economy and Trade Mohammed Al-Haweij.

The two ministers also signed several memorandums of understanding on the organization of fairs, international markets, free trade, etc.

Both sides emphasized the importance of rehabilitating and developing the Ras Ejdir border crossing between Tunisia and Libya, according to international standards.

“The objective is to make this area a commercial portal for Africa, able to promote economic integration with sub-Saharan countries,” TAP reported.