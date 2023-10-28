Tunisia and OIF demands a stop on Gaza Shelling by Israel

Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar and Secretary-General of the International Organization of la Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo call to stop the Israeli shelling on the Gaza Strip during a phone conversation held on Thursday.

“During the phone call, Ammar stressed that Tunisia, as a founding member of the OIF, in line with the fundamental values of the ‘Francophonie’, could not remain silent in regard to such a horrendous situation,” reads a statement released by the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two officials agreed on the urgency to immediately implement the common values recommended by the OIF, which include the respect of human life and coexistence.

They also discussed the upcoming Ministerial Conference of the French-speaking countries, scheduled in November in Yaounde, Cameroon under the Tunisian presidency.

The Israel-Hamas conflict, as it entered the 20th day, has killed around 7,028 Palestinians in Gaza and at least 1,400 people in Israel, according to official figures from both sides.