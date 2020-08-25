Tunisian scientific committee for the fight against the coronavirus approved on Tuesday the health protocol for the start of the new school year slated for Sept. 15, reported Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP).

“The protocol provides for the application of physical distancing between pupils and also requires the wearing of masks for teachers and educational staff only,” TAP quoted as saying Habib Guedira, member of the scientific committee for the fight against the coronavirus.

“Pupils will not be required to wear masks because they are less exposed to the risk of contamination than adults,” Guedira added.

The health official stressed that the health protocol stipulates to strengthen preventive measures in areas that record an increase of COVID-19 cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in Tunisia surged to 3,069, the Ministry of Health said Tuesday in a statement.

So far, a total of 1,456 patients have recovered from the virus in the country, while the death toll hit 71.

The Tunisian government has imposed strict preventive measures shortly after the detection of the first coronavirus case on March 2.

The North African country has received several batches of medical aid from the Chinese government, Chinese foundations and companies since late March to help its fight against the pandemic.