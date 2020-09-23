Tunisian Defense Minister Ibrahim Bartagi on Tuesday said that his country is constantly coordinating with Algeria in the fight against terrorism.

Bartagi made the remarks during a visit to the 16th Infantry Regiment in the city of Ain Draham in Jendouba province, northwestern Tunisia, said a statement by the Tunisian Defense Ministry.

“Within the framework of cooperation with Algeria in the fight against terrorism, Tunisia is working to coordinate by exchanging information and holding periodic meetings for consultations on further tightening the control of the Tunisian-Algerian land borders,” the minister said.

Bartagi called on Tunisian armed forces to continue the fight against terrorism and organized crime, reduce the scourge of smuggling, and combat illegal immigration.

During the visit, Bartagi inspected the living condition of the security forces and the operational readiness of the military units deployed on the western borders, given the dangers facing the country, in particular the terrorism, smuggling, organized crime and illegal immigration.