Tunisia makes efforts to address economic issues – minister

Tunisia is working to restore its economic and financial stability, increase investment, and maintain and further enhance social benefits to overcome economic difficulties, said Tunisian Minister of Finance Sihem Boughdiri Nemsia on Thursday.

Nemsia, who is also the interim minister of economy and planning, made the remarks during her meeting with a visiting delegation from the German Parliament.

She expressed satisfaction with the cooperation between Tunisia and Germany, a strategic partner, according to a statement released by the Tunisian Finance Ministry.

The German delegation stressed that Tunisia has important capabilities to overcome the current difficulties, while voicing Germany’s readiness to further strengthen the economic ties between the two friendly countries.

It also stated that the visit presented an opportunity to learn about the economic situation in Tunisia and study the possibilities and ways to advance German investments in the North African country.