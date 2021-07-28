Tunisia Pharmaceutical Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2021-2028 by Formulation (Tablets, Injectables, Sprays (BFS-mode, Non-BFS-mode), & Suspensions, Capsules, Powders) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Tunisia Pharmaceutical Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Formulation (Tablets, Injectables, Sprays (BFS-mode, Non-BFS-mode), Suspensions, Capsules, Powders) and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028″ report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Tunisia pharmaceutical market size is estimated to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2028.

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2028. The market is largely driven by the improving pharmaceutical exports of Tunisia, which is a result of expanding pool of local pharmaceutical manufacturers in the country. The country continues to explore and capitalize on export markets, prominently Francophone countries in Africa.

Manufacturers are also engaged in on-site production in sub-Saharan nations. For instance, Tunisia-based Teriak acquired Cameroon’s Cinpharm plant in late 2015 to export in Central African markets. Despite the fact that Tunisian pharma companies have marked their presence in African markets, drug manufacturers are surrounded by several challenges including lack of infrastructure enabling direct air route, maritime connections, or business measures that hinder their growth in African countries.

Some domestic companies have begun production of medications in West Africa to reduce the import cost for countries in the region, which in turn, is providing a significant boost to the pharmaceutical industry in Tunisia. For instance, Medis was recognized as the company which exports to the largest number of countries. The company has collaborated with 11 countries. On the other hand, Teriak ranked second in the private Tunisia market in 2018 export development from 2% in 2012 to 13% in 2018.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to create lucrative opportunities for healthcare professionals looking to address prolonged challenges that persist in the pharmaceutical industry. Apart from the pandemic, there is a high prevalence of several chronic diseases, including cardiac, diabetes, obesity and respiratory ailments, which can affect all age groups.

This is expected to open up new avenues for healthcare professionals to develop innovative management strategies that can help in curbing pre-existing pricing challenges in the pharmaceutical industry and tackling them with the pandemic in an effective manner.

Tunisia Pharmaceutical Market Report Highlights

An increase in the cases of diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, obesity and respiratory diseases is expected to expand the pool of local drug manufacturers, thereby propelling the market growth

The tablets formulation segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to the ease of manufacturing associated with these drug formulations

The capsules formulation segment is anticipated to gain significant traction in the coming years in Tunisia, registering the highest CAGR through 2021 – 2028

The growing popularity of soft gelatin capsules in the pharmaceutical industry is contributing to segment growth

The Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology in injectables is being increasingly used for pharmaceutical formulation and supplementing industry momentum

The companies are improving local manufacturing capacities in order to sustain the market competition

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Tunisia Pharmaceutical Market: Market Summary

2.1 Market Summary

Chapter 3 Tunisia Pharmaceutical Market: Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.1.1.1 Increase in pharmaceutical R&D spending

3.1.1.2 Rise in focus toward healthcare needs

3.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.1.2.1 Lack of robust reforms to regulate and standardize the pharmaceutical industry

3.1.3 Market opportunity Analysis

3.1.3.1 Increasing investment and funding programs

3.1.4 Market challenge Analysis

3.1.4.1 Lack of skilled professionals

3.2 Trade Analysis: Tunisia

3.2.1 Export Analysis

3.2.2 Import Analysis

3.3 Trade Analysis: Middle East & Africa

3.4 Pricing and Affordability Analysis of Medicines in Tunisia

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Tunisia Pharmaceutical Industry Analysis: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.7 SWOT Analysis; By factor (Political & Legal, Economic, and Technological)

3.8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 4 Tunisia Pharmaceutical Market Formulation Outlook

4.1 Tunisia Pharmaceutical Industry Analysis: Formulation Movement Analysis

4.2 Tablets

4.3 Capsules

4.4 Injectable

4.4.1 Tunisia pharmaceutical industry analysis for injecTable estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2028 (USD Million)

4.4.2 BFS-mode

4.4.3 Non-BFS-mode

4.5 Sprays/Aerosol

4.5.1 Tunisia pharmaceutical industry analysis for Sprays/Aerosol estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.2 BFS-mode

4.5.3 Non-BFS-mode

4.6 Suspensions

4.6.1 Tunisia pharmaceutical industry analysis for Suspensions estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2028 (USD Million)

4.6.2 BFS-mode

4.6.3 Non-BFS-mode

4.7 Powders

4.8 Other Formulations

4.8.1 Tunisia pharmaceutical industry analysis for Other Formulations estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2028 (USD Million)

4.8.2 BFS-mode

4.8.3 NON-BFS-mode

Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Company Market Share Analysis (Top 10 Players)

5.2 Company Profiles

ADWYA

Sanofi (sanofi-aventis Tunisia)

TERIAK

Opalia pharma

Les Laboratoires UNIMED

MEDIS

Taha Pharma

Cytopharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mz7hdw

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900