Tunisia on Wednesday reported 113 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 2,427.

A total of 1,395 patients have recovered from the virus in Tunisia while 60 others have died so far, according to a statement released by the ministry of Health.

“The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 26 and eight patients in intensive care units,” it said.

The Tunisian government has imposed strict preventive measures shortly after the detection of the first coronavirus case on March 2.

The North African country has received several batches of medical aid from the Chinese government, Chinese foundations and companies since late March to help its fight against the pandemic.