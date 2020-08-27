Tunisia on Thursday reported 117 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 3,323.

A total of 1,504 patients have recovered from the virus in Tunisia while 73 others have died so far, according to a statement released by the Tunisian Ministry of Health.

Since June 27, when Tunisia reopened borders to tourists, 2,122 confirmed cases have been reported across the country, including 512 imported cases and 23 deaths, the statement added.

“The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 48 including 10 patients in intensive care units,” it said.

The Tunisian government has imposed strict preventive measures shortly after the detection of the first coronavirus case on March 2.

The North African country has received several batches of medical aid from the Chinese government, Chinese foundations and companies since late March to help its fight against the pandemic.