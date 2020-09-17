The Tunisian health ministry has reported 477 new positive cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths, according to an official statement released Wednesday night.

The daily epidemiological report showed that the total number of COVID-19 cases in Tunisia has risen to 8,100 including 129 deaths.

A total of 2,309 patients have recovered from the virus in Tunisia while 5,662 others are still carrying the virus including 2,119 in grand Tunis area.

“The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 149 including 46 patients in intensive care units,” it said.

Since June 27, when Tunisia reopened borders to tourists, 6,898 confirmed cases have been reported across the country, including 608 imported cases and 79 deaths.