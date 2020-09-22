Tunisian health ministry on Monday night reported 528 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths, raising the total number of infections to 11,260 and the death toll to 164.

“The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 221 including 65 in intensive care units,” the ministry said.

A total of 203,051 lab tests have been carried out by Sept. 19, of which 5.6 percent proved positive, according to the statistical document of the ministry.

The Tunisian government has imposed strict preventive measures shortly after the detection of the first coronavirus case in early March.

The North African country has received several batches of medical aid from the Chinese government, Chinese foundations and companies since late March to help its fight against the pandemic.