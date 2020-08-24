Tunisia on Monday night reported 75 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 2,893.

A total of 1,454 patients have recovered from the virus in Tunisia while 71 others have died so far, according to a statement released by the Tunisia’s Ministry of Health.

Since June 27, when Tunisia reopened borders to tourists, 1,692 confirmed cases have been reported across the country, including 493 imported cases and 21 deaths, the statement added.

“The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 41 including 11 patients in intensive care units,” it said.

The Tunisian government has imposed strict preventive measures shortly after the detection of the first coronavirus case on March 2.

The North African country has received several batches of medical aid from the Chinese government, Chinese foundations and companies since late March to help its fight against the pandemic.