Tunisia sees an increase in tourism revenues

Tunisia’s tourism revenues in the first 11 months of this year grew by 32 percent from the same period last year, the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported on Tuesday.

Revenues from the tourism sector amounted to 6.4 billion dinars (about 2.06 billion U.S. dollars) by Nov. 20.

The increase contributed to strengthening the country’s foreign exchange reserves, which reached 24.8 billion dinars on Nov. 27, compared to 21.9 billion dinars during the same period in 2022, the TAP said.

Tunisian authorities seek to restore activities in the tourism sector, which has fallen significantly in 2020 and 2021 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tourism is an important sector of the Tunisian economy, representing 9 percent of the country’s GDP and offering nearly 400,000 jobs.

The Tunisian tourism sector has experienced the worst crisis in the past decade, as it was hit by the political crisis, called the Arab Spring uprising in 2011, and the terrorist attacks at the Bardo Museum in the capital Tunis and at a beach resort in Sousse in 2015.