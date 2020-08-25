Tunisian health official announced Tuesday that Tunisia is experiencing rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Nissaf Ben Alaya, director general of the National Observatory for New and Emerging Diseases, urged all citizens to follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health and to respect the anti-coronavirus measures in order to stop the spread of the virus across the country.

On Aug. 21, Tunisian Ministry of Health issued a decree on compulsory wearing of protective masks in public areas.

As of Monday, Tunisia reported 75 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 2,893.

The Tunisian government has imposed strict preventive measures shortly after the detection of the first coronavirus case on March 2.

The North African country has received several batches of medical aid from the Chinese government, Chinese foundations and companies since late March to help its fight against the pandemic.