Tunisian authorities decided on Tuesday to tighten the anti-coronavirus restrictions on arrival from France, Belgium and Iceland starting Aug. 15.

The three European countries will move from the green areas to the orange areas, according to a decision made during a ministerial working session at the government’s headquarters in Tunsia’s capital Tunis.

This decision means “all travellers coming to Tunisia from the three countries must present a negative PCR test for the coronavirus 72 hours before the trip,” said a government statement, adding the arrivals will be subject to self-isolation.

The government also decided to make wearing of masks obligatory in several areas such as airports, Tunis railway station, the port of La Goulette in Tunis, hospitals, private clinics and supermarkets, as well as intensifying control in closed leisure spaces.

Tunisia has classified countries with a color code according to the level of the CVOVID-19 pandemic. Green areas refer to countries and regions with a low prevalence of COVID-19 where the arrivals will not be subject to special preventive measures, while any arrival from orange areas must present a negative PCR test for COVID-19 before the trip. Any tourists from red areas will be prohibited from entering.