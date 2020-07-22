Tunisia will strengthen health control in ports, airports and land borders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic across the country, a senior health official announced Tuesday.

Nissaf Ben Alaya, director general of the National Observatory of New and Emerging Diseases, made the remarks during a meeting on the fight against COVID-19, calling for the need to respect sanitary protocols, hygiene rules and physical distancing, according to a statement released by the government.

For his part, Taher Gargah, the director general of health, called for getting used to “living with the virus,” especially as the imported cases “must be isolated to avoid a new wave of the spread of COVID-19.”

On Tuesday, Tunisian Ministry of Health reported eight new imported coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 1,389.

“The new cases were detected among the recent returnees from abroad,” the ministry noted in its daily epidemiological report.

A total of 1,103 patients have recovered in Tunisia while 50 deaths were reported, said the ministry. Enditem

