Tunisia has decided to suspend all flights to and from the United Kingdom (UK), starting on Monday until further notice, following the emergence of a new strain of COVID-19 there.

“Because of the evolution of the epidemiological situation in the world and following the emergence of a new strain of COVID-19 in the UK, it was decided, from this Monday until further order, to suspend all flights on arrival, departure and transit between Tunisian airports and those of the UK,” the Tunisian Ministry of Transport and Logistics said in a statement.

This decision remains valid for South Africa and Australia, according to the statement.

The ministry said that “the Tunisian authorities will not accept passengers who have resided or transited through these countries.”