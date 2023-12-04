Tunisia welcomes 1st group of injured Gazans for treatment

By
Xinhua
-
0

Gaza attack

Tunisia received on Sunday the first group of 20 wounded Palestinians from the Gaza Strip for treatment, the country’s private radio station Mosaique FM reported.

The wounded Palestinians, along with 21 family members, boarded a Tunisian military plane and arrived at the international airport of Tunis Sunday evening, Ridha Dhaoui, the president of Tunisian National Council of the Order of Physicians, told Mosaique FM.

According to Dhaoui, the wounded Palestinians, aged 1-21, will be admitted to both public and private hospitals in Tunis to receive the medical treatment.

Dhaoui added that most of the injured Palestinians had broken bones and serious burns.

Dhaoui announced that another plane carrying 150 wounded Palestinians was expected to arrive in Tunis on Dec. 5.

The move is part of Tunisia’s efforts to treat the large number of wounded Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. More than 15,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the beginning of the conflict on Oct. 7, and 41,316 others were injured, according to the Gaza-based Media Office.

Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here