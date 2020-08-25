Tunisia’s Assembly of People’s Representatives, or parliament, decided to hold a plenary session for the vote of confidence in the government of Prime Minister-designate Hichem Mechichi on Sept. 1, Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported on Tuesday.

Mechichi announced on Monday night the lineup of his proposed government.

The new cabinet is composed of 28 members, including 25 ministers and three secretaries of state.

On July 25, Tunisian President Kais Saied assigned Mechichi to form a new government, after the resignation of Elyes Fakhfakh from his post.

After his appointment, Mechichi would have a month to form his government and submit the lineup to parliament for approval, where he needs at least the votes of 109 out of 217 deputies.