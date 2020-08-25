Tunisian Prime Minister-designate Hichem Mechichi announced on Monday night the lineup of his proposed government.

“I have just officially presented my proposed composition for the new government to the President of the Republic Kais Saied,” said Mechichi at a press conference held here.

The new cabinet is composed of 29 members, including 26 ministers and three secretaries of state.

On July 25, Saied assigned Mechichi to form a new government, after the resignation of Elyes Fakhfakh from his post.

After his appointment, Mechichi would have a month to form his government and submit the lineup to parliament for approval, where he needs at least the votes of 109 out of 217 deputies. Enditem