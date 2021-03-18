dpa/GNA – Tunisian President Kais Saied arrived in the Libyan capital on Wednesday for talks with the newly appointed interim unity government.

Saied is the first foreign leader to visit Tripoli since the new administration took office this week.

He was received upon landing in the capital by Mohammed Menfi, the head of the Presidency Council, and Menfi’s two deputies, the Tunisian presidency said.

Saied is also scheduled to conduct talks with Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibeh.

He is the first Tunisian president to visit Libya since 2012.

Libya’s new interim unity government is scheduled to lead the war-torn North African country until national elections, scheduled for December 24.

The premier and the three-member Presidency Council were elected last month by Libyan delegates in a UN-hosted process in Switzerland.