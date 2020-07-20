Tunisian Interior Ministry on Monday said that security forces have thwarted a “terrorist plan” and arrested an “extremist element loyal to the Islamic State (IS) group.”
The suspect was planning an attack targeting a security unit deployed in one of the southern governorates with an explosive device, it added.
The ministry said this extremist who has no criminal record was arrested in an ambush. Enditem
