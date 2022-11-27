Tunisia’s chances of progressing destroyed by Australia

Tunisia’s dream of qualifying for the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup was dealt a huge blow after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium on Saturday.

Mitch Duke’s first-half header for the Socceroos of Australia was enough to secure all three points as they moved second in Group D behind leaders France.

It was a crucial three points for Australia as they bounced back to winning ways after the opening 4-1 defeat against defending champions, France.

It was a pulsating encounter, with Tunisia unable to capitalise on the numerous opportunities that came their way, especially for Captain Nsakani, who couldn’t pull parity on the strike of halftime.

The second half saw Tunisia pressing for the equalizer, but the Socceroos’ defence stood compact as they denied the Carthage Eagles.

Australia had a glorious opportunity to make it two in the 70th minute, but Mathew Leckie couldn’t connect from a Craig Goodwin cross.

Tunisia huffed and puffed for the much-desired equalizer, but Australia held to secure maximum points.

The Carthage Eagles now face a stern task if they are to make it out of the group stages for the first time, as they need a win against France in their last group encounter.