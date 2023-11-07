Tunisia’s external debt service shoots up by 44% from Jan.-Oct

Tunisia’s external debt service approached the mark of 10 billion dinars (nearly 3.2 billion U.S. dollars) over the first ten months of 2023, registering a year-on-year increase of 44.4 percent, according to data released by the Central Bank of Tunisia on Monday.

Its net foreign currency assets dropped to 25.3 billion dinars, but still higher than the 22.7 billion dinars recorded a year earlier, according to the data.

The central bank highlighted a fall in Tunisia’s foreign exchange reserves as of the end of October, as the country has just repaid a bond loan in euros for the year 2017.

According to the data, the country’s national foreign currency reserves mainly come from tourism revenues, which had reached 6.3 billion dinars as of October, up by 37.8 pct compared to the same period of last year.