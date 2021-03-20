dpa/GNA – Turkish police on Friday detained at least 52 suspects and were searching for seven others in sweeping anti-terrorism raids in five cities, including Istanbul and the capital Ankara, state news agency Anadolu reported.

Among the detained were three district officials in Istanbul from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) as well as alleged members of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The raids come two days after Turkey’s chief prosecutor filed a lawsuit at the country’s Constitutional Court to disband the HDP over alleged terrorism links.

The prosecutor accuses party members and managers of having links to the PKK.

He separately demands more than 600 HDP officials be barred from politics for five years, including current HDP co-chairs and jailed former co-chair Selahattin Demirtas, according to Anadolu.

The HDP, the second largest opposition party in Turkey, denies the charges.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court appointed a rapporteur on Friday, officially starting the procedure of studying the indictment for the HDP’s disbanding, Anadolu reported.

The closure case could take months as the court will have to wait for a final report regarding the accusations and the HDP’s defence.

The votes of 10 out of the 15 Constitutional Court members are required for a decision, either a permanent closure of the party or the cutting of all or some of the state aid to the party.

The lawsuit for the party’s closure, which coincided with the parliament stripping an HDP lawmaker of his seat, drew international criticism including from the EU and the US.