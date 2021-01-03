dpa/GNA – Turkey announced a temporary ban on all entries from Britain after it found the first cases of a new strain of coronavirus in arrivals from there, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

A total of 15 people coming from Britain tested positive for the coronavirus variant, Koca wrote on Twitter on Friday.

The 15 people, along with those they were in contact with, are under quarantine, Koca said, adding the situation is now “under control.”

The minister did not say when exactly the 15 arrived in Turkey.

Turkey recently introduced weekend lockdowns and made it mandatory for all passengers to have negative PCR tests before entering the country.

The country of 83 million has so far reported a total of 2.22 million infections and 21,093 deaths.