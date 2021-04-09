(dpa) – Turkey has passed 50,000 coronavirus infections per day, marking the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Ministry reported late Wednesday a total of 54,740 new coronavirus infections and 276 deaths in one day.

The country of 84 million people has been struggling to contain an uptick in infections since measures were relaxed in March.

Stricter measures such as weekend curfews will be in place in certain regions with high-risk of infection, including Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) placed blame on President Recep Tayyip Erdoga’s government for the rising number of new cases.

Erdogan was criticized, among other things, for holding crowded rallies in closed halls despite the fast spread of the virus.

TTB chairwoman Sebnem Korur Fincanci had last week warned that hospitals were running out of room.

The total number of cases has crossed 3.6 million since last March, while the death toll is nearly 33,000.

The nationwide inoculation campaign using Sinovac started on January 14. More than 18 million doses have been administered since.