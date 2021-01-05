dpa/GNA – Police in Istanbul detained at least 16 people in the wake of student protests against President Tayyip Erdogan’s appointment of a new rector at one of Turkey’s top-ranking universities.

Police were seeking to detain 12 more people, state news agency Anadolu reported. The suspects are accused of violating laws regulating demonstrations and resisting officials on duty, the report said, citing a statement from the Istanbul police department.

Erdogan over the weekend appointed Melih Bulu as the new rector of Bogazici University, prompting protests by student and scholars, who argued the appointment was undemocratic.

Police clashed with protesters chanting in favour of Bulu’s resignation in front of the campus on Monday.

Turkish media reported that Bulu ran as a member of parliament for Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in 2015.

As president, Erdogan has the authority to appoint university rectors. The students demand the right to elect their own rector.