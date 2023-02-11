Turkey earthquake: Ghanaians continue to hope for Christian Atsu’s return

Some Ghanaians are still in a state uncertainty and anguish following the unknown whereabout former Black Stars winger Christian Atsu after the tragic earthquake that occurred in Turkey last Monday.

Efforts were being made by the Turkish rescue team and family members to locate the player four days after being caught in the earthquake that hit Turkey and parts of Syria.

Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey, Madam Francisca Ashietey-Odunton and officials of Turkish side, Hatayspor had still not given any further update on Christian Atsu as of today.

Some individuals speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports expressed how hopeful they were for the player to be found as soon as possible.

“As a Ghanaian I am sad, looking at a player like Christian Atsu who has been helping orphanages, and such a person should not go off like that. He’s got Ghanaians worried, and I am really hoping for his return,” Mr. Henry Amankwah said.

Mr. Raymond Baah also stated that the player’s return would bring relief to the nation, and even the world at large.

“I remember his days with the Black Stars, until the incident happened you would not realize how valuable he was to the nation, so I am praying we find him because we would be okay if he is found and I am confident about that.”

Nana Sechere, Christian Atsu’s agent in a twitter post yesterday said, “I am currently in Istanbul, the situation remains the same, Christian Atsu is yet to be found”.

According to him, unless he sees the player or interacts with him, he would not give any update to the general public.