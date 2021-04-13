Turkey’s industrial production grew at a softer pace in February and retail sales increased, data from Turkstat showed on Monday.

Industrial production increased 8.8 per cent annually in February, after a 11.3 per cent rise in January. Economists had expected a 8.9 per cent growth.

Among the sub-sectors, mining and quarrying output increased 15.9 per cent annually in February and manufacturing output gained 9.3 per cent. Meanwhile, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply output fell 0.8 per cent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose 0.1 per cent in February, after a 0.9 per cent growth in the prior month.

Another report from the statistical office showed that retail sales increased rose 4.6 per cent yearly in February, following a 2.6 per cent gain in January.

Sales of food, drinks and tobacco advanced 8.1 percent and non-food sales increased 4.0 per cent. Automotive fuel sales grew 4.6 per cent annually.

On a monthly basis, retail sales gained 3.4 per cent in February, following a 0.6 per cent rise in the preceding month.