Turkey will continue to work with Libya in military training and consultancy, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his visiting Libyan counterpart Salah Al-Namroush met in Turkey’s capital Ankara on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement quoted by the semi-official Anadolu Agency.

Akar reiterated Turkey’s stand with the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) of Libya, adding that Turkey supports Libya’s independence, sovereignty and integrity.

Last November, Turkey and Libya signed a security and military cooperation agreement.

The UN-backed government had been engaged in a deadly armed conflict against the eastern-based army for more than a year over the control of the capital Tripoli, before it recently took over all of Western Libya.

After the eastern-based army withdrew from western Libya, the UN-backed government has been trying to take control of the city of Sirte and Jufra District in central Libya.