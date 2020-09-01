Turkey And Libya

Turkey will continue to work with Libya in military training and consultancy, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his visiting Libyan counterpart Salah Al-Namroush met in Turkey’s capital Ankara on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement quoted by the semi-official Anadolu Agency.

Akar reiterated Turkey’s stand with the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) of Libya, adding that Turkey supports Libya’s independence, sovereignty and integrity.

Last November, Turkey and Libya signed a security and military cooperation agreement.

The UN-backed government had been engaged in a deadly armed conflict against the eastern-based army for more than a year over the control of the capital Tripoli, before it recently took over all of Western Libya.

After the eastern-based army withdrew from western Libya, the UN-backed government has been trying to take control of the city of Sirte and Jufra District in central Libya.

