Turkey makes progress against more than 100 blazes sweeping country

Of 129 wildfires burning in Turkey, 122 have been brought under control, Turkish presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun said on Monday, but the blazes that were uncontained remain sprawling and dangerous.

Fuelled by sweltering summer temperatures baking much of the Mediterranean region, blazes erupted in Turkey last week, many of them along southern coasts beloved by Turkish and foreign tourists.

So far, eight people have been killed by the fires. The provinces of Antalya and Mugla were particularly hard-hit, forcing holidaymakers to flee popular resorts in Turunc in Marmaris.

Some tourists were brought to safety using boats, Turkish media reported.

On Monday, temperatures in the fire-devastated Turkish regions were just under 40 degrees Celsius.

The European Union was sending support to Turkey. Three firefighting planes – one from Croatia and two from Spain – had been mobilized, according to the European Commission.

Turkey said firefighting planes were also requested from Ukraine, Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan.