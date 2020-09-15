Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday issued detention warrants for at least 66 military personnel over their alleged links to a network believed to be behind a coup attempt in 2016.

Police launched simultaneous operations in 28 provinces across the country to catch the suspects upon the order of the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Izmir, the state-run Anadolu agency reported.

It said so far 53 of the suspects, including soldiers on active duty, have been detained.

All those targeted in operations have alleged connections with the network headed by the U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, Anadolu added.

The Turkish government blames Gulen and his network for masterminding the coup bid in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed, and has been pushing for his extradition.