Turkish prosecutors on Friday issued detention warrants for 69 suspects at two separate investigations over their alleged links to a network believed to be behind a coup attempt in 2016.

Police launched simultaneous operations in 13 provinces across the country to catch 59 suspects upon the order of the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Izmir, the NTV broadcaster reported.

It said so far 26 of them have been detained.

At a separate investigation directed by the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in the western province of Balikesir, 10 petty officers were detained, according to the broadcaster.

All those targeted in operations have alleged connections with the network headed by the U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, NTV added.

The Turkish government blames Gulen and his network for masterminding the coup bid in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed, and has been pushing for his extradition.

