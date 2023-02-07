Turkey suspends all sporting activities after deadly earthquake

Mehmet Kasapglu – the Turkish Sports Minister has announced that all sporting activities of Sports in Turkey following a devastating earthquake that rocked the country.

It is estimated that over 1900 people have been killed in Turkey and neighbouring Syria on Monday.

The Minister on his official twitter page said “All Sports events scheduled to take place have been suspended until further notice.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has said, “We extend our condolences to the families, loved ones and the nation and wished the injured speedy recovery”.

The earthquake on the Syria-Turkish boader has left than 7500 injured so far.

Ghana’s Christian Atsu is among the victims trapped under the rubbles in the deadly earthquake.