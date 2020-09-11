Turkish authorities on Friday introduced drastic measures against those who do not follow the COVID-19 quarantine conditions, the Interior Ministry said at a circular.

From now on, coronavirus patients and those at risk for the disease who violate isolation conditions will be placed in dormitories and hostels designated by local governors, according to the circular.

Health personnel will also be assigned to monitor the health conditions of those under quarantine in these locations, it said, noting that all kinds of cleaning services and other logistics needs will be met by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

“Despite inspections, it was determined that some citizens who have been put in isolation at home left their residences by acting against the precautions, putting the public health at risk, and causing the disease to be transmitted to other people,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, during comprehensive inspections carried out in Turkey’s biggest city Istanbul so far, filiation teams detected a total of 440 people who violated the quarantine conditions, according to Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya.

He said administrative actions were taken against them for violating 14 days of stay-at-home order after they tested positive for the coronavirus or came in contact with infected patients.

The daily number of cases in the country was reported as 1,512 on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 286,455.

The death toll reached 6,895, with the daily addition of 58.