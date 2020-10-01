

Turkish authorities on Wednesday detained 14 people – including members of an association with close links to a pro-Kurdish opposition party – alleging that they have ties to a terrorist group, a party spokesperson told dpa.

Security forces raided 17 buildings in the south-eastern city of Diyarbakir, state news agency Anadolu reported, citing alleged links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a designated terrorist group.

Police confiscated documents and rifles, the report added. Among the detained were three provincial and district administrators from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’

Democratic Party (HDP) as well as journalists, HDP lawmaker Feleknas Uca told dpa by phone.

The Turkish government accuses the HDP, a legal political party, of maintaining ties to the PKK, allegations

that the party denies.

The government has been cracking down on elected HDP party officials over the past two weeks, arresting

dozens over alleged links to pro-Kurdish riots concentrated in the south-east in 2014 that were triggered

when the Islamic State terrorist group laid siege to Kobane, a Kurdish enclave in northern Syria.

“Every day, new mass arrests are carried out in this country,” Uca said, citing the government’s “hatred” of

the legitimate opposition.