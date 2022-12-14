Turkey to Introduce 2 Percent Accommodation Tax for Tourists From January

Tourists in Turkey will be charged a 2% accommodation tax starting January 1, Turkish media reported on Wednesday, adding that the tax does not apply to diplomatic personnel of foreign countries.

The accommodation tax will be levied on persons living in hotels, holiday villages, boutique hotels, motels, boarding houses, villages, highland homes, and campsites, the NTV broadcaster reported. Public guest houses, recreation centers, and camps are also subject to the tax, the report added.

In addition, accommodation services for students in student residences, hostels, and camps are exempt from tax, the report noted.