Turkey Vows to Advance Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to sustain mediation efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, reiterating Ankara’s commitment during a press briefing on his return from the European Political Community meeting in Albania.

Erdogan emphasized Turkey’s role in keeping dialogue channels open, urging international support for the peace process.

“We will make every effort to ensure negotiations continue and achieve lasting peace,” Erdogan stated, calling for backing from the European Union and other stakeholders. His remarks followed direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul on Friday—the first face-to-face meeting in three years.

The discussions yielded an agreement to proceed with further negotiations and a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange. Turkey, a strategic NATO member with ties to both Moscow and Kyiv, has positioned itself as a key mediator since hosting early ceasefire talks in 2022.

Erdogan’s diplomatic push underscores Turkey’s balancing act in fostering dialogue amid escalating global tensions. While progress remains fragile, the renewed prisoner swap marks a tentative step toward de-escalation.