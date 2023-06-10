Turkish Airlines Supports SWAG for UEFA Champions League Final

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG ) has received a strategic support from Turkish Airlines.

The imperative support ensures two SWAG members, Messrs Kwabena Yeboah and Augustine Ohene Bampoe Brenya will be in Istanbul on Saturday for the grand finale of the UEFA Champions League between England’s Manchester City and Italy’s Inter Milan.

Spelling out the rationale behind the support, the General Manager of Turkish Airlines Ghana, Mr. Aytekin Serbest stressed the importance of Sports journalism in the broader context of Ghana as a passionate football nation.

” As the foremost Airline in Europe, we have a responsibility to aid Sports Journalists who we consider strategic partners.

In this regard we feel committed supporting SWAG for the upcoming UEFA Champions League,” he said.

The President of SWAG Mr Kwabena Yeboah thanked Turkish Airlines for their collaboration and hoped this will spell the beginning of a long standing relationship.

Turkish Airlines is regarded the best Airlines in Europe as it operates scheduled services to 340 destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas, making it the largest Airline carrier in the world by number of passenger destinations.

Source SWAG