Turkish Ambassador Bids Farewell, Emphasizing Unity Against Insecurity

On February 10, 2025, in Abuja, Nigerian diplomatic corridors buzzed with cordial exchanges as Hidayet Bayraktar, Turkey’s Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, paid his farewell visit to Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission.

The visit, marking the conclusion of Ambassador Bayraktar’s mission in Nigeria, was not merely a goodbye but an opportunity to reinforce the robust ties between Turkey and ECOWAS.

During their meeting, Ambassador Bayraktar expressed sincere appreciation for the excellent cooperation between his country and the regional bloc, while extending a personal invitation to Dr. Touray for an upcoming event in Antalya later this year. The exchange was punctuated by discussions that went well beyond bilateral relations, delving into pressing concerns over insecurity and terrorism in the region. Both diplomats explored practical strategies to counter these challenges, underscoring a mutual commitment to the collective security of West Africa.

Dr. Touray, accompanied by his Director of Cabinet, Abdou Kolley, did not shy away from emphasizing the critical role of unity in the fight against insecurity. “ECOWAS’s major challenge is insecurity, and none of its member states can face it alone,” he declared. His remarks carried a clear message: without unity and concerted effort, the battle against regional threats would be uphill and fragmented. He lauded Turkey’s longstanding partnership, noting that its support has been pivotal in various regional and UN-led initiatives aimed at combating terrorism.

Ambassador Bayraktar, joined by his deputy Ms. Elif Durdu, reiterated Turkey’s unwavering commitment to further support ECOWAS’s efforts. His parting words echoed a promise to continue standing by the region as it confronts both long-standing and emerging challenges. This diplomatic farewell, layered with both gratitude and forward-looking optimism, exemplifies the enduring strength of international cooperation in fostering peace, stability, and sustainable development across West Africa.

In a world where the challenges of insecurity transcend borders, such high-level interactions reinforce the belief that collective action remains the most effective tool for building a safer, more resilient region. Both Turkey and ECOWAS seem poised to navigate these turbulent times together, setting the stage for enhanced collaboration in the future.