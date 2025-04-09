Turkish Developer Accuses Zoomlion Over Violent Sabotage Of $135 Million Real Estate Project

Ghana’s reputation as a peaceful, investor-friendly destination is facing scrutiny following allegations by a Turkish firm, Arsan Group, of violent sabotage against its flagship residential project in Borteyman, Accra.

The development, valued at over $135 million and expected to create more than 1,500 jobs, is now in jeopardy after a series of night-time attacks allegedly involving armed assailants claiming ties to National Security.

The situation, described by Arsan as a “systematic campaign of intimidation,” raises serious concerns about the security of foreign investments in the country and the alleged complicity—or inaction—of state institutions in protecting investors.

According to Arsan Group, a multinational conglomerate operating in agriculture, mining, and real estate, their Borteyman project has been under persistent threat since construction began.

Despite court-sanctioned rights to the land—acquired through a joint venture with local firms Terraform Development and Royal Bell Limited—the site has reportedly been invaded multiple times, culminating in a devastating attack on March 26, 2025.

Justice Mensah, Site Manager for Arsan Ghana, recounted the night as “a coordinated raid involving dozens of armed men on motorbikes and in vehicles.”

He said the assailants stormed the property, assaulted workers, looted electronics, and destroyed millions of dollars’ worth of construction using bulldozers.

CCTV systems were dismantled and stolen, making evidence collection difficult.

“The police never showed up in time,” Mensah lamented.

What is most alarming to stakeholders is Arsan’s claim that some attackers identified themselves as operatives from National Security—an assertion that, if true, could have serious implications for Ghana’s image abroad.

Agents allegedly linked to Zoomlion Ghana Limited, led by prominent businessman Joseph Siaw Agyapong, are said to be behind the attacks—though representatives from Zoomlion have denied any involvement.

The Turkish developer has since reported the incidents to the Ghana Police, the Ministry of the Interior, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while also signaling their intent to escalate the matter to the Turkish Embassy for diplomatic intervention.

Arsan Group entered Ghana in 2022, hoping to expand its footprint in West Africa by investing in housing developments and infrastructure. Now, they fear this experience may deter other potential investors from venturing into Ghana’s promising but seemingly precarious real estate market.

“Investors need assurance—not just in laws on paper, but in enforcement,” said a spokesperson for Arsan. “We’ve complied with all legal processes, yet we are being punished for it. If those with political or security connections can act with impunity, it puts every dollar of foreign investment at risk.”

Legal documents add another dimension to the dispute. In a recent appellate ruling (Suit No. H1/261/2024), involving SINO Africa Development Co. Ltd. and Royal Bell Investments Ltd., the Court of Appeal upheld a previous High Court decision in favor of the latter further reinforcing the legitimacy of the land title held by Arsan’s partners.

As the government is urged to act swiftly to uphold law and order, this case now stands as a test of Ghana’s ability to protect both local and foreign investors alike in the face of deepening concerns over land tenure security and the influence of powerful business interests.

Meanwhile: Zoomlion Ghana Limited has responded firmly to a recent report which accused the company of engaging “Zoomlion Landguards” in the destruction of property belonging to Turkish investors.

In a statement issued by the company’s management, Zoomlion categorically denied any involvement in the activities described in the article, emphasizing that it does not employ, contract, or engage the services of landguards.

The company further clarified that it operates strictly within the legal framework of the Republic of Ghana and adheres to ethical business practices.

“We want to make it clear that Zoomlion Ghana Limited is a law-abiding company committed to sustainable and lawful operations,” the statement read. “We do not engage in any unlawful activities, including the use of landguards, and we unequivocally deny these serious allegations.”