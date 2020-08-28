Supporters confront the police in front of the building of a media group in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct. 28, 2015. Turkish police on Wednesday used tear gas and water cannon to storm the headquarters of the media group known for its opposition to the government. (Xinhua/Cihan)
Supporters confront the police in front of the building of a media group in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct. 28, 2015. Turkish police on Wednesday used tear gas and water cannon to storm the headquarters of the media group known for its opposition to the government. (Xinhua/Cihan)

Turkish police on Friday seized 1,147 stolen historical artifacts in Istanbul, local media reported.

The Istanbul Police Department teams have recently begun to trace the calligraphy plates, paintings, valuable rugs, and other ancient objects, which were stolen from various regions of Anatolia, and some Ottoman-era mosques and churches in Istanbul, the Sozcu daily said.

During the investigations, police determined that the artifacts have been hidden in two separate addresses at the European side of the city, Sozcu noted, citing police reports.

The units launched simultaneous operations to the locations and detained two people, according to press reports.

The seized pieces were put on display in the garden of the police headquarter in the city, the Milliyet daily reported, noting that they will soon be delivered to the related state institutions.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.