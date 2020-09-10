Turkey’s unemployment rate increased by 0.4 percent to 13.4 percent in June compared with the same month last year, according to data unveiled on Thursday.

The number of unemployed people aged 15 and above stood at 4.1 million in June, the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

Meanwhile, non-agricultural unemployment increased by 0.6 percent to 15.9 percent during the same period, according to the data.

The number of employed people decreased by 1.98 million year-on-year to 26.5 million in June and the employment rate declined by 4 percent from the same period last year to 42.4 percent.