Türkiye urged to Respect Medical Ethics Amid Persecution Concerns

A letter sent today by the WMA President, Dr Osahon Enabulele, condemns the persecution of Dr. Ayşe Uğurlu by Turkish authorities. Dr. Uğurlu faces criminal and administrative proceedings for advocating medical ethics and the rights of prisoners.

At a press conference in August 2020, Dr. Uğurlu demanded the ethical treatment of prisoners and support for two detained lawyers on hunger strike asking for fair trials. Turkish authorities initiated criminal and administrative actions against her, alleging “terrorist propaganda.”

WMA President Dr. Osahon Emabulele said: “International ethical standards require physicians to treat prisoners with dignity, respecting their autonomy, preventing coercion or any other practices amounting to ill-treatments or torture and protest if it occurs.

By calling for the respect of those fundamental principles, Dr Uğurlu has acted in conformity with the ethical values of our profession. Turkish authorities must immediately halt all proceedings against her and cease the harassment of physicians.”