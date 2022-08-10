TV Presenter fined GH¢4,200 over publication of false news

Nana Osei Bonsu Hoahi, a TV presenter at Next TV Station has been fined GHC4,200 by the Kaneshie District Court for publishing false news about a pastor in Accra.

Hoahi in default will serve three months imprisonment.

Hoahi had changed his plea of not guilty to guilty on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit publication of false news and publication of false news.

Hoahi published on Next TV that Francis Antwi, aka Reverend Obofour, leader of Anointed Palace Chapel and CEO of Sweet TV, had facilitated the murder of one Mary Ackah at Jomoro in the Western Region.

The claim, however, turned out to be false.

Following his change of plea, the court presided over by Ama Adomako Kwakye convicted Hoahi on his own plea.

The Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Richard Amoah prayed the court to make an order directed at the accused to retract the false news in Ghana’s Daily Graphic Newspaper.

The accused person’s accomplice, Kwesi Asare, aka Osofo Kwesi, on June 19, 2020, pleaded guilty to the same charges and was fined GHC 3,600 in default serve six months imprisonment.

Asare was convicted on his plea.

The prosecution’s case was that Hoahi resided at Baatsona.

It said on June 4, 2020, the Police received a complaint that Hoahi had received a call from Asare while hosting a programme dubbed “Time with Hoahi” that he (Asare) witnessed the killing of one Mary Ackah, aka Ewulley in the Jomoro District in the Western Region in the year 2016.

He alleged that Rev Obofuor perpetrated the crime with three others.

The prosecution said Asare further indicated that he once met Rev. Obofuor at Nzulezu and he offered him a car and money to conceal what he witnessed but he declined the offer.

It said Hoahi claimed that on receipt of the information, he went to the said village to conduct his investigations and found Asare’s assertions to be true.

On June 9, a team of investigators went to Jomoro in the Western Region to conduct thorough investigations at Elubo, Mpataba, Sowadadiem and Half Assini.

The prosecution said after investigations by the police, it came out that the allegations against Rev. Obofuor were untrue.

Further investigations proved that, the murder took place in the year 2006 and not in the year 2016 as claimed by Asare and Hoahi.

It said during investigations, Asare and Hoahi who claimed to have witnessed the killing of the said woman confessed that, the allegation was a frame up and same was to tarnish the image of Rev. Obofuor and ensure his (Rev.Obofuor’s) incarceration.

It said Asare also confessed that he was contracted by Hoahi for a “ransom” of GHC 30,000 and that Hoahi bought him an Android phone and offered him GHC1,200 as part payment.